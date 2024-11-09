sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 14:18 IST, November 9th 2024

Pushpa 2 Cast Fees: Allu Arjun's Salary 30 Times More Than Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil

Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun ad Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to release in theatres on December 5.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun
File photo of Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:18 IST, November 9th 2024