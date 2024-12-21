Pushpa 2 On Big Screens, Not OTT: Makers Give Clarity On Allu Arjun Starrer's Digital Premiere

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is breaking records ever since it released on December 5. From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj’s entry scene to Jatara festival, the film has created massive storm and hype amongst the netizens. With everyone eagerly waiting for the film to make its way to digital platform, the makers have issued statement.

When will Pushpa 2 premiere on OTT?

There were rumours of Pushpa 2 to release on OTT platform. But, Mythri Movie Makers has put rest to these rumours. The production house took to X and wrote, “There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest film Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide”.

As soon as the post was dropped, fans were disappointed. One user wrote, “Thanks ra babu”. Another user wrote, “It won’t be on any OTT before 56 days…brilliant decision”. “Pushpa rules”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

Where can you watch Pushpa 2 on OTT?

Pushpa 2 will be releasing on streaming giant Netflix and the makers prior to its release had announced it with a poster on their Instagram handle. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!”.