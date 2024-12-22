Pushpa 2 Spoiling Youth: Congress Leader Calls Allu Arjun Starrer 'Waste of Time' In Scathing Review

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is raging at box office. The film is breaking records one by one and scripting history. Recently, amid this, Allu Arjun has been embroiled in controversy after a woman died and her son got seriously injured during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. In a recent interaction, Cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy made some comments against Pushpa 2.

What did Cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy said about Pushpa 2?

In a recent media interaction, Cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy said that, “If you like Pushpa 2, do watch it. Even I watched the movie, but I felt like I wasted 3 and a half hours of my valuable time. I could have visited at least 10 villages during that time. The film is spoiling the youths. From now on, I’ll only watch movies made on themes like our gods, our rich history, and the Telangana revolution”.

File photo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna | Source: Instagram

He also said, “The government will carefully examine if the film is based on the country’s freedom struggle, the Telangana movement, the anti-drugs campaign, and other socially relevant movies”.

Restrictions by Telangana Government post stampede

According to a report in IANS, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Saturday, announced that it has decided not to allow visits of the actors to theatres and benefit shows ahead of the release of movies.

File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb