Published 16:46 IST, December 4th 2024

Pushpa 2: SS Rajamouli Hypes 'Magnificent' Pushpa Raj Intro Scene With DSP's Score

Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to release in theatres on December 5.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli
File photo of Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is all set to release in theatres on December 5. Although the film will have paid premieres on December 4. After several delays, the Sukumar directorial is one of the most highly anticipated films. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has spoken about the action film.

SS Rajamouli on Pushpa 2: The scope is limitless

SS Rajamouli was the guest at the Pushpa 2’s Wildfire Jaathara pre-release event that was held in Hyderabad last night. He said at the event, “I visited Pushpa 2’s set in Ramoji Film City a couple of months ago. Sukumar showed me Pushparaj’s introduction scene. It was excellent. I told Sukku and Bunny only one thing. The scene will be as magnificent as Devi’s background score for it, the scope is limitless”.

File photo of SS Rajamouli | Source: Instagram

He said, “The world will witness the true range of Pushpa 2 by the night of December 4. I don’t even have to wish the team a grand success, so all the best to all of us”.

Watch Pushpa 2 Teaser Ft Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna At This Time Tomorrow; Check Out The New Captivating Poster! - IMDb
File photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

Pushpa 2 created records before it’s release

Pushpa 2 advanced booking began on December 1. Since then the film has registered a smashing response at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun starrer has garnered in ₹65.44 Cr in the domestic market through pre-sales. With a few more hours to go before the film's release, it is expected to mint much more in advance.

Before Pushpa: The Rule, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD holds the record of being the highest grosser of the year with ₹95.3 Cr in India. It remains to be seen if the Allu Arjun starrer can clinch the top spot. Other than Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2 (₹52 Cr) and GOAT (₹ 44 Cr) are also on the list of this year's highest grosser.  

Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (USA) Report #6: Unleashes Madness As It Clocks $600K Mark, Allu Arjun's Film Records History In Premiere Pre-Sales! - IMDb
File photo of Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb

The upcoming Telugu action drama film Pushpa 2 is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside  Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh. 

