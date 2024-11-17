sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 19:03 IST, November 17th 2024

Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Out: Allu Arjun's Swag, Fahadh Faasil's Intensity Promise Fireworks

Directed and written by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others. The film will release in theatres on December 5.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pushpa 2 will release on December 5
Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:49 IST, November 17th 2024

Rashmika Mandanna