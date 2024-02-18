English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Pushpa Raj In Berlin: Allu Arjun Meets Fans After Film Screening, Photos Go Viral

Allu Arjun spoke about the plans of expansion for his Pushpa franchise, which was first released in 2021 and became a box office hit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun is currently in Berlin interacting with the fans as his hit film Pushpa: The Rise was screened for the audience. On the sidelines of the event, he interacted with the media, spoke about Pushpa: The Rule, set to release on August 15 later this year. He also clicked selfies with his fans in Germany.

Pushpa Raj takes over Germany

Photos of Allu Arjun interacting with fans in Berlin were shared by the film's official handle on X (formerly Twitter). He looked dapper in a black suit and interacted with the fans who turned up for the film's special premiere. The caption to the post read, "Pictures from the special show of #PushpaTheRise in Berlin. The audience experienced the euphoria of #PushpaRaj on the big screens. The team received special appreciation from the international media and the German public. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 (sic)."

Allu Arjun talks about Pushpa 3

Allu Arjun spoke about the plans of expansion for his Pushpa franchise, which was first released in 2021 and became a box office hit. Talking about the August release Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun said, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.”

Pushpa poster | Image: Pushpa The Movie/X

“A sizzle reel from the Pushpa franchise is being screened on the sidelines of the Berlin European Film Market in order to seed it as a brand for international audiences," he shared. Directed by Sukumar, the film talks about the rise of Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a laborer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate and faces off against an egotistical police officer.

After being a hit at home in India and in diaspora markets like the US, UK and the UAE, Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1 found a new lease on life when it began streaming on Prime Video.

(With IANS inputs)

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

