Pushpa Raj In Hollywood! International Fans Say Allu Arjun's Action Scenes Are 'Wildfire': Marvel Lacks Creativity

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 has now gone International. After the film’s reloaded version premiered on streaming giant Netflix recently, the action scenes has created frenzy among international fans.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 action scenes garners attention from International audience

A user named Non-aesthetic things took to X and shared an action scene from Pushpa 2. Along with the video, the caption read, “Action scene from an Indian movie”. In the clip, it can be seen Allu Arjun wearing a saree, handling knife in his mouth and fighting the goons.

Netizens took to comment section to share their thoughts on the action sequence and one user even took a dig at Marvel. One user wrote, “I hope Indian movies never stop this. This is something that’s quite original to Indian films. Moving away from this and all you have left is Hollywood remakes and poverty porn where the director basically holds up a victim asking “Isn’t this deep and profound? Like how Japanese and Thai movies have their own distinct flavor which sets them apart from Western film culture”.

Another social media user wrote, “Pure entertainment. Thats the brilliance of these movies and scenes. Leave your scientific and logical criticism outside the door if you want to enjoy them. They’ve turned action into an art form. And to be fair, this is still closer to reality than Thanos and Hulk. So, enjoy”. “Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget”, wrote the third user.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 scripts history

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller has become has broken several records not just in India but also worldwide. In the over-a-month theatrical run, the actioner even dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film.

File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb