Rakasa vs Biker Box Office Collection Day 1: Sangeeth Shobhan Beats Sharwanand's Sports Film By 5 Lakhs

Rakasa vs Biker Box Office Collection: Sangeeth Shobhan and Sharwanand's movies released together on Friday, April 2. Despite Biker released in two regional languages, it couldn't beat Rakasa on opening day, falling short by ₹5 lakh. It's worth noting that Sangeeth is still relatively new to the Telugu film industry, with only four films to his credit.

Rakasa box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, Sangeeth Shobhan's starrer earned ₹2.60 crore across 1,318 shows in India. Rakasa registered an overall 37.06 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, with a maximum reported in Chennai (77.3 per cent).

Biker box office collection day 1

On the opening day, Sharwanand's starrer earned ₹2.10 crore across 2,033 shows in India, with ₹2.05 crore in the Telugu version and ₹0.05 crore in the Tamil version. Biker registered an overall 23.73 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Guntur (42.3 per cent).

Netizens unimpressed with Rakasa

After watching the film, the cinemagoers took to their X handle to share their review and mostly are unhappy. A user wrote, "#Rakasa A Silly Below-Par Fantasy/Horror Comedy! First half is flat, with nothing really engaging and the comedy barely working. The second half is slightly better, with Vennela Kishore generating a few laughs and some one-liners landing, but overall it still feels amateurish. The concept had potential, but the execution is too silly. Sangeeth Shobhan tries his best to carry it, but neither the fantasy/horror elements nor the comedy fully work due to the weak screenplay. Below average!#RaaKaaSaa Rating: 2.25/5”

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Another wrote, "Average Film with Worst Climax - 2/5"

It will be interesting if Rakasa and Biker benefit from the long weekend at the box office.