Upasana Kamineni, who is an entrepreneur, had to visit Muscat, Oman, for professional commitments. However, she was not alone and her husband and actor Ram Charan also accompanied her and daughter Klin Kaara. Now, Upasana has dropped a husband appreciation post on her social media handle. She also treated the fans with the photos from the trip.

Inside Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's Oman diaries

Taking to her Instagram handle, Upasana shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of their trip. The first photo features Upasana in a formal outfit while in the background we can see Ram Charan enjoying the scenic view. In the next image, the couple is posing with the members of Upasana’s company Zydus. Upasana can be seen holding Klin Kaara in her arms. In the third photo, Ram Charan is happily posing with the female members of Upasana's company.

"My proud +1 @alwaysramcharan. My support, while I was at work, hands on dad. Thank you to all the spouses for making this meeting so special ( pic 3). #zydus board offsite. Great company , great results!l!" read her caption.

Next month on the 20th, Ram Charan and Upasana will be celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Klin Kaara. Earlier, in an interview, Upasana had shared how the RRR actor helped her through postpartum depression. She mentioned that the actor moved with her to her parent's house to make her feel comfortable and provide support.

Ram Charan gearing up for Game Changer

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for her highly anticipated movie Game Changer, helmed by S Shankar. Co-starring Kiara Advani, the movie is expected to hit the theatres towards the end of this year. He also has a movie with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, which is being helmed by Buchi Babu.