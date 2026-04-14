Ram Charan Opens Up About Fatherhood, Says He Is A 'Rough Dad' To His 3 Kids: They Come To Me When They Want...

Ram Charan is having the time of his life nurturing his three kids - Klin Kaara (2 Years), Anveera and Shivram (3 Months Old) with wife Upasana Kamineni. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on fatherhood, and he aspires to be a present father, not an absentee.

I'm a rough kind of dad: Ram Charan

In an interview with Esquire India, Ram Charan shared that his children are his heartbeat and shared how the Konidela house comes to a standstill when they are away. When asked how he is as a father, strict or fun, to this, he replied, "I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.”

Sharing the kind of father he aspires to be, he said, "The biggest lesson we learn is from observing our parents. And I want to be a very, very present person first. And I want to be a present father. My pets and my core family… they’re my unit. I try to keep my world a little small, contained."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming highly anticipated film Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Buchi Sana Babu, the first look of the film shows the actor as a pehelwan.

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Makers tease Ram Charan's look from Peddi

In a 44-second video, Ram Charan is shown sporting a chiselled body, wrestling his way to the top. The clip opens up with the actor as Peddi Pehelwan lifting sandbags and fighting his fellow pehelwan in the ring. It shows his strength and dedication towards the sport. Not much is revealed about the plot, and it just shows the actor in a raw look. Introducing the actor, a caption on YouTube reads, "Celebrate the moment with the powerful glimpse of PEDDI PEHELWAN — a man shaped by strength, spirit and sheer will."

The sports-action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 30.