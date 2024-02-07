Advertisement

Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming film Game Changer, helmed by S Shankar. However, even before the film hit the theatres, the actor had announced his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana, for a tentatively titled RC16. The film has been a topic of discussion as it has been quite a while since the actor announced the film. Now, several reports about the cast and plotline are surfacing online.

Know about Ram Charan starrer RC16's plotline

It has come to light that RC16 will be set in the backdrop of North Andhra showing the raw and rustic environment and will be based on kabbadi. “#RC16: It's Based On Kabbadi Backdrop. A Raw & Rustic in Uttarandhra Backdrop. #RC16 | #RamCharan #BuchiBabuSana | #Kabbadi,” read the caption.

Also, there is a strong buzz that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be joining the star cast of the film as a leading lady. If this report turns out to be true then, it would be their second film together after the 2018 period action drama Rangasthalam. The film was directed by Sukumar and was a hit at the box office.

(A file photo of Samantha | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, it was reported that Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi have been roped in for prominent roles. However, official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

More about RC 16

Earlier, director Buchi Babu Sana mentioned that he has been working on the script of RC16 for around four years now, and is sure that it will be a blockbuster hit. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role and the music department is being handled by AR Rahman.

(A file photo of Ram Charan | Image: Instagram)

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up to wrap up his upcoming film Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani in the lead. The film is expected to hit the theatres later this year.