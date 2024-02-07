Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

While Game Changer Fans Await Release Update, Ram Charan-Shankar Reunite At Chiranjeevi's Mega Bash

Recently, Ram Charan fans trended 'Irresponsible Director Shankar' on social media platform X, demanding updates about Game Changer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan with S. Shankar. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films expected to come out later this year. The movie has been pushed several times and its official release date has not yet been revealed. Several media reports have hinted that director Shankar is focussing on Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which has inevitable affected Game Changer schedule.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan reunited with his Game Changer director at a special party hosted in Chiranjeevi's honour by his family on Saturday night.

Ram Charan greets Shankar

In a viral video, Ram Charan was seen greeting the director of his next, Game Changer, at a party he hosted in Hyderabad. Shankar was dressed in a black shirt and denim. Ram Charan also sported an all-black look. They were seen exchanging pleasantries.

The Telugu star also held Shankar's hand and guided him towards the other guests. While fans await what they have cooked up onscreen, their offscreen reunion will surely leave everyone excited. The bash was attended by who's who of the film industry including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nagarjuna and many more.

What's the update on Game Changer?

Game Changer has been close to two years in the making. While updates regarding the film have been very few, last year on Diwali, the makers teased the first song from the film, reportedly made at a whopping cost of ₹15 crore. However, a leaked happened and the official launch of the track was delayed. 

According to reports, Game Changer, also starring Kiara Advani, will release in early October or on Dussehra. The movie will reportedly see Ram Charan play the role of an IAS officer.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

