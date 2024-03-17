×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Ram Charan To Work With Pushpa Director Sukumar After Game Changer, RC16?

Ram Charan is currently wrapping up filming for Game Changer. Latest updates suggest that the actor has come on board for a collaboration with director Sukumar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sukumar and Ram Charan
Sukumar and Ram Charan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan is currently filming for what is the last leg of shoot for his Shankar Shanmugham directorial Game Changer. The Kiara Advani starrer, pegged as a fast-paced political thriller, will reunite the Vineya Vidheya Rama pair on-screen. Post this, the actor has RC 16 lined up, yet to go on floors. Amid the same, fresh reports suggest that the actor has added yet another title to his hefty lineup.

Advertisement

RC 17 to be helmed by Sukumar?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Ram Charan will be collaborating with Sukumar for his next. The two have previously worked together in 2018 release Rangasthalam. Fans of the actor may be worried about such new commitments further delaying the already slow progress of Game Changer as well as his other project, RC 16 for which Ram Charan has not even commenced filming. However, the report asserts that Ram Charan's current focus is wrapping up his pending projects before he officially moves on to the next. Sukumar on the other hand, is vested with wrapping up Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for an August 15 release.

Advertisement


First on the list in this regard, is Game Changer. The film is eyeing a September 2024 release. This comes after several bouts of delay, particularly owing to director S Shankar's divided attention between Game Changer and the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2. The latter, eyeing a mid-April release, specifically on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, has been prioritised by the director, naturally delaying progress for the former.

Advertisement

Has the title for RC 16 been locked?


RC 16 was officially announced in 2023 with a first look poster from the film being released on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday. Recent media reports suggested that the film has been titled Peddi. An official confirmation of this however, is still awaited.

Advertisement


RC 16 will be starring Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan, in what will be her second Telugu project after her industry debut - the Jr NTR led Devara, which is yet to hit theatres. While Game Changer is being helmed by S Shankar, RC 16 is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

a few seconds ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

5 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

7 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

8 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

11 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

11 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

13 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

15 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

19 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

19 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

20 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

23 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

27 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

31 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

33 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

34 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo