Ram Charan is currently filming for what is the last leg of shoot for his Shankar Shanmugham directorial Game Changer. The Kiara Advani starrer, pegged as a fast-paced political thriller, will reunite the Vineya Vidheya Rama pair on-screen. Post this, the actor has RC 16 lined up, yet to go on floors. Amid the same, fresh reports suggest that the actor has added yet another title to his hefty lineup.

RC 17 to be helmed by Sukumar?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Ram Charan will be collaborating with Sukumar for his next. The two have previously worked together in 2018 release Rangasthalam. Fans of the actor may be worried about such new commitments further delaying the already slow progress of Game Changer as well as his other project, RC 16 for which Ram Charan has not even commenced filming. However, the report asserts that Ram Charan's current focus is wrapping up his pending projects before he officially moves on to the next. Sukumar on the other hand, is vested with wrapping up Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for an August 15 release.

First on the list in this regard, is Game Changer. The film is eyeing a September 2024 release. This comes after several bouts of delay, particularly owing to director S Shankar's divided attention between Game Changer and the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2. The latter, eyeing a mid-April release, specifically on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, has been prioritised by the director, naturally delaying progress for the former.

Has the title for RC 16 been locked?



RC 16 was officially announced in 2023 with a first look poster from the film being released on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday. Recent media reports suggested that the film has been titled Peddi. An official confirmation of this however, is still awaited.

RC 16 will be starring Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan, in what will be her second Telugu project after her industry debut - the Jr NTR led Devara, which is yet to hit theatres. While Game Changer is being helmed by S Shankar, RC 16 is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.