Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Harshvardhan Rane's Film Maintains Steady Pace, Mints ₹23 Crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa feature in the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri. The film received decent reviews upon its release on October 21 and the same has translated into box office returns. Despite running alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy Thamma, EDKD has managed to not only hold its ground but has also seen steadier collections so far when compared to its screen competitor.

How much has Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected in 3 days?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat became the biggest opener for Harshavardhan. It minted ₹9 crore on day 1. Then collection dropped to ₹7.75 crore. On day 3 (October 23), the collections dipped slightly more to ₹6 crore. The decline in biz from day 2 to day 3 was 22%. EDKD is trailing behind Thamma at the box office as the latter has collected over ₹55 crore at India box office in its initial three days. However, the collection for the horror comedy has declined more sharply than EDKD.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa | Image: X

Moreover, EDKD saw a much smaller release than Thamma as far as screen count is concerned. Unlike its competitor, EDKD released only in Hindi and no other languages. If the film continues to rack up the numbers in Delhi / UP, East Punjab, Rajasthan, Central India and Bihar, it can turn out to be a hit.

What is the storyline of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri. The logline of the film reads, "When a powerful politician falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak."