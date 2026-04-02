Ranabaali: Angry Vijay Deverakonda Rides On A Horseback In A Leaked Video From Sets

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be reuniting for Ranabaali, and the first look teaser left the audience eager to watch the movie. As the movie is currently being shot in Anantapur, a video from the set has leaked online that shows Vijay as fierce Ranabaali on a horse.

Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali leaks online

In the viral video, Vijay can be seen dressed in a white ensemble, riding a horse and passing through a narrow lane in a village. He can be seen in an angry avatar, holding a blood-stained sickle-like weapon. People can be seen fleeing from the site as the actor enters the scene on a horse. He can also be heard mouthing a dialogue. The clip also shows several people lying on the ground in blood-stained costumes.

Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "He took his male ego so personally that he trained well and answered back to all haters." Another wrote, "Peak movie loading rural Rayalaseema movie." A fan dubbed it a "Movie blockbuster."

All about Ranabaali

Helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in 19th-century India and is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. Earlier this year, in January, the makers unveiled the title teaser along with the cast announcement. The video portrays the brutality of British colonial rule and depicts the suffering caused by imperial policies and officials during the period. Through powerful visuals and narration, the glimpse depicts regions pushed into drought and devastation, while setting the stage for the emergence of a legendary hero from what is described as a "cursed land".

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Apart from Vijay, Rashmika plays the role of Jayamma, while international actor Arnold Vosloo is seen as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. The film marks the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and production house Mythri Movie Makers, headed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, after Dear Comrade and Khushi. It also reunites the actor with director Rahul Sankrityan after their earlier hit Taxiwaala.

The film will hit the theatres on September 11.