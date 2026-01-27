The Conjuring Last Rites On OTT: Friday The 13th Gets Spookier As Horror Movie Locks Streaming Date In India

The Conjuring: Last Rites on OTT: Warner Bros. Pictures' horror movie hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. After nearly six months of theatrical premiere, the movie is all set to begin its OTT journey in India. For the unversed, the ninth and final movie in the Conjuring universe was already available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. It will now stream for free for all subscribers of JioHotstar.

The Conjuring: Last Rites to begin streaming on JioHotstar

On January 27, JioHotstar confirmed that The Conjuring: Last Rites will stream on the platform. Sharing a snippet from the movie, the official account of the streamer wrote in the caption, “They’ve faced evil before. This time, it’s personal." The streamer shared that the movie will debut on the platform on February 13, which is a Friday. The caption continued, “#TheConjuringLastRites creeping into your screens this February on Friday the 13th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on JioHotstar.”



Social media users and fans of the genre took to the comment section to share their anticipation for the horror movie. A user wrote in the comment section, “Thanku hotstar was waiting for this one”. Expressing excitement about the announcement, social media users also requested the streamer to make Sinners and Weapons dubbed in Hindi and other regional languages.



The Conjuring: Last Rites registred biggest opening for a horror movie in India

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as The Warrens in BTS pic of The Conjuring: Last Rites | Image: X

Despite an overall muted response in India and internationally, Conjuring: Last Rites registered a bumper opening. As per Sacnilk, the Michael Chaves directorial emerged as the highest opener of the genre. With ₹21 crore in collection from all languages, the horror movie surpasses the opening day record of Ahay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitan. The movie gained significant buzz due to its franchise appeal and for being the last movie in the universe. Following its theatrical run, Conjuring: Last Rites amassed a total of ₹ 83.4 Cr in India and ₹ 4085.15 Cr worldwide.