Ranabaali: No Ticket Price Hike For Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Starrer, Clarify Makers
Ranabaali: Mythri Movie Makers, which is backing the film, dismissed reports that the production house had applied for a ₹50 ticket price increase in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
There will be no ticket price hike for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Ranabaali’ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the makers have clarified.
Mythri Movie Makers, which is backing the film, dismissed reports that the production house had applied for a Rs 50 ticket price increase in Andhra Pradesh.
In a post on X on October 4, the production house said it had not applied for a ticket price hike in either of the Telugu states.
“There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States,” the makers said.
The production house also confirmed that the film will be released at standard ticket prices in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It said the team is looking forward to the film’s release during the festive season.
There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States. #Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season. #RanabaaliOnOct16th
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 4, 2026
“Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season,” Mythri Movie Makers wrote on X.
The movie is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878; 'Ranabaali' is positioned as a period action drama centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action. 'Ranabaali' is the first film in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space following their real-life marriage in February 2026.
While it marks their very first release as a married couple, it is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. (ANI)
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