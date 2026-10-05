Ranabaali: No Ticket Price Hike For Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Starrer, Clarify Makers

There will be no ticket price hike for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Ranabaali’ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the makers have clarified.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is backing the film, dismissed reports that the production house had applied for a Rs 50 ticket price increase in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X on October 4, the production house said it had not applied for a ticket price hike in either of the Telugu states.

“There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States,” the makers said.

The production house also confirmed that the film will be released at standard ticket prices in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It said the team is looking forward to the film’s release during the festive season.