Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Offer Prayers At Tirumala Temple | Watch

Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday morning.

The actors, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film ‘Ranabaali’, visited the shrine during the ‘Suprabhata Seva’ in the early hours.



In visuals from the temple, Vijay and Rashmika graciously obliged the media by posing for pictures and warmly waving to their fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The couple’s humble and cheerful demeanour caught attention as they made their way into the temple.





For the occasion, Vijay Deverakonda kept it simple in an all-white traditional ensemble, while Rashmika Mandanna chose a yellow saree and paired it with a magenta blouse.

The Venkateswara Swami Temple, also known as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, is a sacred Hindu shrine located on the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.



Rashmika and Vijay’s temple visit arrived on the heels of the couple’s recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai.



Rashmika, who worked with Thalapathy Vijay in the film ‘Varisu’, said her admiration for him has evolved over the years, from being his fan to working alongside him and now witnessing his journey as Chief Minister.

Sharing her experience on social media, Rashmika wrote, “After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)