Rashmika Mandanna Confirms Injury On Mysaa Set, Calls It The 'Most Aggressive Film'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a hip injury while performing a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa.

On Monday, she shared a lengthy note detailing her health update and opened up about how she has been spending her recovery time at home. The actor revealed that she has been enjoying quiet moments with her family and dogs while focusing on healing.

She also admitted that she had been treating her body like a machine and realised the importance of giving it proper care and rest.

"Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure," she wrote.