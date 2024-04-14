Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll with several films in her pipeline. Not just that, but her previous release with Ranbir Kapoor, Animal, was also a box office success. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Rashmika opened up about the success of her films and revealed why she doesn't take that for granted.

Rashmika's take on success

During the interview, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about how people are being judged for their each and every move after gaining success. The actress shared that she doesn't take success for granted for but has to be really thick-skinned to deal with certain things after gaining fame. She said, "If you speak, the world listens and passes judgments and criticisms and has many opinions - which is perfectly normal - but if you’re not thick-skinned, it can affect you mentally and emotionally, in ways that people are not very aware of."

Rashmika Mandanna file photo | Image: Instagram

Rashmika on not taking success lightly

During the same interview, Rashmika Mandanna said that she never takes success lightly as people out there are more skilled and talented than her. She further feels grateful for getting the opportunities. She said, "I know that there are a lot of girls out there who are prettier and way more skilled and talented than I am, but I have been given this opportunity to be at the place that I am in today and I’m truly grateful. No joy in life or the success you achieve in your career should be taken lightly - I have learned this over the last few years."

Rashmika Mandanna file photo | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be reprising her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2. The film will hit the theatres on August 15. Apart from that, she will be seen in films including Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Chhava and more.

