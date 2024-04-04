×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Rashmika Mandanna To Ring In Her 28th Birthday With Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda In UAE?

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be turning 28 on April 5, is currently in UAE with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be holidaying in UAE and we have proof. The duo has shared separate posts on their social media handle, hinting they were enjoying quality time in a lush green garden. This has come days before, Rashmika's 28th birthday which is on April 5. Interestingly, it also marks the release of Vijay's film Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

How do we know Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are holidaying in UAE?

On April 3, Vijay dropped a post on his Instagram Stories in which he is speaking about his upcoming film Family Star. He can be seen sitting in a garden and in the background we can see a peacock. In the video, he said that his film is releasing on 500 screens in the USA, which marks the biggest release in his career. He also announced the film's premiere on April 4 in the USA.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Vijay/Instagram)

Around the same time, Rashmika also dropped a photo of a peacock in her Instagram Stories and captioned it as "Saw this beautyy...wow #TheWildIsWaiting (sic)." Earlier, she shared a video of the desert and used a sticker, "It's my birthday week (sic)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Rashmika/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna 'lucky'

As we all know, Family Star is releasing on the birthday of Rashmika, so when a fan asked about this coincident, the actor simply said, "Yes, it's Rashmika's birthday. I think it will be lucky for us." This response fueled the existing rumours about their rumoured relationship.

Earlier reports were rife that Vijay and Rashmika would get engaged in February, but when asked Vijay about the rumours, he rubbished the reports. He said, "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year.”

Published April 4th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

