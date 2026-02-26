Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married, First Photos From Couple's Dreamy Udaipur Wedding Awaited

Tollywood's popular couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are now officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Industry insiders such as Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also in attendance at the event. First photos of Vijay and Rashmika from their wedding are currently awaited. The bride's family and team confirmed the wedding by distributing sweets to the paparazzi members waiting at the venue.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda honoured their cross-cultural union by tying the knot in two ceremonies. Reports suggest that the couple hosted a traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda's family in the morning, followed by a Coorg (Kodava) style ceremony in the evening for the bride's family. Only 100 guests were in attendance at the wedding.

For the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly opted for traditional outfits.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's reel-to-real romance

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been a fan favourite couple for years now. Their love story began on a movie set, like several other actors. The duo met on the set of their film, Geetha Govindam (2017), and sparks flew instantly. However, since Rashmika had recently broken her engagement with Rakshit Shetty at the time, the couple only developed a friendship for the initial months.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from Geetha Govindam | Image: X

Once Geetha Govindam hit theatres, Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry was all people could talk about. This materialised in their next movie together, Dear Comrade (2019). From the following year, Rashmika began frequenting Vijay's residence, alerting social media detectives. Fans began taking stock of similar backgrounds in the actor's pictures, the same holiday locations and shared merchandise. Yet, Rashmika and Vijay always maintained they were just friends.



Vijay Deverakonda attended Rashmika Mandanna's film The Girlfriend's success bash | Image: X

The couple got engaged in October 2025 and are now married. Following the opulent Udaipur wedding, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.



