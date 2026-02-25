Wedding Of Virosh: PM Modi Congratulates Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda For 'New Chapter'

Wedding of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are busy enjoying the pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. The couple is gearing up for their D-day on February 26, and ahead of it, a letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Vijay's parents is going viral on the internet. In the letter, Modi congratulated the couple on the beginning of their new chapter and thanked them for inviting him to the wedding.

PM Modi showers blessings on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

PM Modi addressed the letter to Vijay's parents, Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda, and wrote, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

He further congratulated the couple for marking the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter and wrote, "With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."

He concluded the letter by penning an advice for the couple, “May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from each other’s strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion."

Wedding of Virosh: Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrives at Udaipur airport

Guests are arriving for Rashmika and Vijay's wedding. The latest celeb to be spotted at the airport is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Interestingly, both have worked with the director but in separate movies. Vijay worked with him in Arjun Reddy and Rashmika in Animal.

Meanwhile, the couple's pre-wedding festivities kicked off on February 24 with an intimate sangeet ceremony. Rumours are rife that Vijay's mother gifted Rashmika hairloom bangles as per tradition.