Kantara Chapter 1 Becomes Third Movie This Year To Hit ₹100 Crore Mark In Just 2 Days

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 released on Dusshera/Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. After positive initial reviews, the movie took a record breaking opening of ₹61.85 crore in India. On its second day, the biz declined but it still managed to comfortably cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Rishab Shetty joins the ranks of Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan

Kantara: Chapter 1 is only the third movie this year to hit the ₹100 crore mark in India in just two days. The other two are Rajinikanth's Coolie (earned ₹119 crore in 2 days) and War 2 (earned ₹109 crore). While Rishab's folk action thriller is doing good business in the actor's home turf Karnataka, the Hindi biz is leading the domestic box office with ₹19.5 crore collections on day 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 released on Oct 2 | Image: X

On its second day, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected around ₹43 crore, pushing its two-day biz past the ₹105 crore. The movie is expected to fare better on Saturday and Sunday, with overall extended first weekend biz crossing ₹180 crore.

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?

The movie is a prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon for its rooted storytelling, exploration of folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. The actor-director, who has also written the film, also spoke about the overwhelming response from audiences.