Ravi Teja's RT76 Goes On Floors With Muhurat Puja, Locks Sankranti 2026 As Release Date

Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mass Jathara, which is scheduled to release in August this year. Ahead of the release, the actor has announced his next project titled RT76, which will be helmed by Tirumala Kishore, who is known for directing films such as Red, Chitralahari and Nenu Sailaja. Along with the post, the makers have also announced the release date of the film.

Ravi Teja begins with RT76

Ravi Teja's next film has gone on the floors today, June 5. The pooja ceremony and muhurtam happened at 9:02 AM. Announcing the same, the makers shared a post that shows Ravi Teja in a private luxurious jet. The film is being bankrolled by Nani-led, The Paradise's production house, SLV Cinemas. The film will release on the occasion of Sankranthi 2026, around January 14 or January 15. "Be seated and fasten your seat belts for MASS MAHARAAJ @RaviTeja_offl's Entertaining Ride with #RT76. A @DirKishoreOffl's bona fide entertainer. Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl. In Cinemas Sankranthi 2026. Begins with Pooja Ceremony & Muhurtam today," read the caption.

What's keeping Ravi Teja busy?

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Mass Jathara, helmed by debutant director Bhanu Bogavarapu. The film also stars Sreeleela and is scheduled to release on August 27. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in May, but the makers had to reschedule for a July release for reasons better known to them. However, when Vishwambhara was announced, they again changed the date to August to avoid a clash.