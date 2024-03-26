×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

RC17: SS Karthikeya Shares Details About Ram Charan's Film With Pushpa Director Sukumar

SS Karthikeya revealed that Ram Charan spoke to him about the opening sequence of his upcoming movie RC17 while shooting for RRR with Rajamouli.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RC17 team
RC17 team | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan is reuniting with filmmaker Sukumar for the second time after Rangasthalam for his upcoming venture RC17. The announcement of the film was made on the occasion of Holi. Following the big announcement, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya teased some details of RC17 on his social media handle.

SS Karthikeya shares some details about RC17

SS Karthikeya re-shared Ram Charan's post on his social media handle X and revealed that the Magadheera star spoke to him about the opening sequence of his upcoming movie while shooting for RRR. He wrote, "I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film. For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced. Imagining it as a blockbuster already, it will become one of the iconic sequences. I hope I won't leak much about it brother."

Ram Charan’s announces RC17

While Ram Charan became a global icon after the blockbuster success of RRR, Sukumar became a household name as his Pushpa franchise took the nation by storm. Scheduled to commence production later this year, the untitled film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025. The combination of Ram Charan, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers and DSP come together for the 2nd time after the blockbuster hit Rangasthalam. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. With these heavyweights coming together, fans can expect a Pan-India cinematic experience like never before.

RC17 announcement | Image: X

 

Additionally, Ram Charan will be a part of RC 16 with Janhvi Kapoor. The first look of RC16 was announced last year. Off late, rumours have been doing the rounds of the internet, suggesting that the makers of the film have already locked in the title for the same. As per a recent Gulte report, RC16 will reportedly be christened Peddi. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

