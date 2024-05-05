RRR Joins The Re-release Trend, Jr Ntr-Ram Charan Movie To Hit The Big Screens Again

Advertisement

RRR is one of the most talked about Telugu language movies. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film is directed by SS Rajamouli and was first released worldwide on March 24, 2022. After more than two years of release, the film is reported to hit the big screens in India again.

RRR Hindi version to release in theatres again?

On May 4, Pen Movies the Hindi distributor of RRR took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news of the potential re-release of the period drama. The post read, “Guysssss Full form of #RRR? RRR - RE - RELEASE.” While the exact date and the versions in which the film would be released remain undisclosed, the news has raised fans' anticipation of the possibility.

RRR scripted history at the Oscar Awards 2023 when a song from the movie Naatu Naatu won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Song. Apart from this, the film has also clinched the Best Feature Film award at the Golden Globes 2023. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran.

RRR joins the list of re-releases

RRR is not the first movie to be re-released in theatres. Previously Ghilli (2024), starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vakeel Saab (2021) starring Pawan Kalyan also released in theatres again. The films received a massively positive response from the audience upon re-release. Additionally, movies like Sholay, Avatar and Titanic also got a new life upon the re-release. Several films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (1995), Chak De India (2007) and others were also re-released on occasions like Valentine’s Day, Friendships’ Day or in cases where film’s complete milestone like 10 years of release.

RRR remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The action drama film minted ₹782.2 crore in India alone, in a 10-week theatrical run as per Sacnilk. Overseas, the film raked in an impressive ₹314.14 crore. RRR was recently released in Japan to overwhelming response and housefull theatre