Jr NTR To Kickstart War 2 Shoot With Hrithik Roshan In Mumbai, Photos Of RRR Star Go Viral

Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming spy-universe action movie War 2. The film, headlined by Hrithik Roshan is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit the big screens next year. The RRR star was snapped arriving in Mumbai on April 11, reportedly to shoot for a schedule of the movie.

Jr NTR lands in Mumbai for War 2 shoot

On April 11, Jr NTR was spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai. After videos of Hrithik Roshan shooting for high-octane action scenes went viral on social media, it is being reported that the RRR actor will join the shoot too. He is said to be in the city to shoot for a 10-day schedule of the movie.

Jr NTR ar Mumbai's Kalina airport today | Image: Varinder Chawla

As per media reports, Jr NTR will begin shooting for War 2 from today itself. He would be shooting for a crucial action sequence along with Roshan, who will reprise his role as Agent Kabir. As per the reports, the makers of the movie have taken special caution to avoid any video or photo from the shooting being leaked outside. The action comes after photos of blood-laden Hrithik Roshan flooded the internet earlier this month.

Hrithik Roshan already shooting for high-octane action scenes in War 2

On March 12, a couple of photos of Hrithik Roshan from the sets of War 2 surfaced online. In the photos, the actor could be seen with his face covered in blood. He was presumingly shooting for an action sequence.

In the photos, Hrithik also sported a distressed look. In an all-black ensemble, the sleeves of his t-shirt were torn in the photo. A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Hrithik has dedicated "merely 55 to 60 days" for War 2 and most of the movie will be shot at studios in Mumbai. "Interestingly, it will be a wrap for Hrithik on War 2 by June 2024, and it's among those films which he will conclude in record time," added the source. Expanding the YRF spy universe, the actor will share the screen space with Jr NTR in the movie who is reported to play an Indian secret agent.