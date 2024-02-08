Saindhav Box Office Day 1: Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Opens To A Decent Start

Advertisement

Saindhav hit the big screen on January 13. The film coincided with the Makar Sankranti holiday which also saw the releases of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan, Merry Christmas and Abraham Ozler. Venkatesh Daggubati headlines the film and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who stars in a negative role. The movie opened to a decent collection on its first day.

Saindhav opens to a decent start at the box office

On the day of its release, the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer minted ₹4 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Saindhav managed to get a good pre-release business worldwide. Among the other Sankranti releases, the film has secured a thief position in the pre-release business worldwide, as per Sacnilk. The film earned ₹25 crore in pre-release.

Saindhav faces stern competition from Naa Saami Ranga, which will hit the big screens on January 15. Along with this, the film also needs to sustain competition from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which has already minted ₹54.30 crore in its two-day run. Captain Miller, on the other hand, raked in ₹15.45 core in two days. HanuMan’s collection stands at ₹24.70 crore and Ayalaan raked in ₹7.45 crore.

Saindhav vs Naa Saami Ranga- Experts weigh in on which film will mint more

Ahead of the release of the film, Republic Digital spoke to trade experts about which film among the two would be able to survive the box office clash. According to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala Mahesh Babu’s stardom far supersedes those of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh in today's time in the Telugu-speaking states. He said, "Mahesh Babu’s stardom far supersedes those of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, so Guntur Kaaram is expected to have an obvious lead in terms of collections. While Guntur Kaaram might collect 15-20 crores, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga will play somewhere in the range of ₹5-₹10 crores."

Official Poster of Naa Saami Ranga | Image: IMDb

Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayabalan just had a line to say when asked about the film's estimated day 1 business. He said, “These two films will make less than ₹10 cr on Day 1.”