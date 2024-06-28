sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:48 IST, June 28th 2024

Samantha Admits To Making 'Mistakes In The Past' By Endorsing Unhealthy Brands

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and lifestyle expert Alkesh Sharotri discussed healthy eating on Take 20, but a viewer commented on Samantha endorsing unhealthy brands while promoting healthy foods.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her life vacationing in an undisclosed location. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:48 IST, June 28th 2024