Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Dating Rumours Reignited As They Visit Tirupati Temple, Netizens Ask About Sam's '2nd Marriage'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru made a low-key joint appearance at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The two were romantically linked after the actress got divorced from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Though they have maintained silence over their relationship status, reports keep surfacing about their romance blossoming under the radar. As Sam stepped out in public with Raj, netizens were surprised at their "bold move". Many questioned if marriage was on the cards for The Family Man actress as her ex Chay has already moved on with Sobhita Dhulipala and wed her last year.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's low-key public appearance raises eyebrows

Samantha was dressed in a peach-coloured salwar suit as she sought the blessings of Lord Tirupati. The actress was recognised by the locals, and the paparazzi quickly snapped her. Sam's no-makeup look became the highlight of her temple visit. However, Raj Nidimoru also accompanied her. However, he did not walk together with Samantha, seemingly to avoid unnecessary chatter around her personal life. The Go Goa Gone director wore a navy blue shirt and veshti and smiled for the paparazzi as they captured him near the Telugu star.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru were snapped at the Tirupati temple | Image: Instagram

The Family Man Season 2 marked the first project that Samantha and Raj worked on together. She also led his web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Raj and his partner Krishna DK's next production Rakt Brahmand, a web series, will also feature Samantha.

Samantha visits Tirupati after announcing release date of maiden film as producer

Samantha's holy sojourn came a day after she announced the release date of her debut film as a producer. She has stepped into production with her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Shubham, produced by Samantha, will release on May 9 | Image: Instagram