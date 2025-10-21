Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru And Family, Festive Photos Light Up Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had an intimate Diwali celebrations at her house and the only guest was her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. It seems they are making there relationship Instagram official on this auspicious occasion. She has shared a series of photos in which the duo looks cheerful celebrating the festival together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru

Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a Diwali album in which she was seen happily posing for the camera, burning firecrackers and playing with her furry friends. In one of the images, she can be seen sitting with Raj. For the occasion, she can be seen looking pretty in a green suit, sporting no-makeup look. Raj, on the other hand, looks handsome in a blue kurta paired with white pyjama.

(A photo from Samatha Ruth Prabhu's Diwali album | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Filled with gratitude."

Soon after she shared the photos, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Sam with boyfriend". Another wrote, "Forever Cuteeeeiiissssss".

Samantha and Raj have been in the news owing to their alleged romance. They even jetted off to a secret vacation, sparking rumours that they duo is serious about each other. However, the duo has remained tight lipped over their relationship status.

