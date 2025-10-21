Updated 21 October 2025 at 12:34 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru And Family, Festive Photos Light Up Internet
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a Diwali album in which she was seen happily posing for the camera, burning firecrackers and playing with her furry buddies.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu had an intimate Diwali celebrations at her house and the only guest was her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. It seems they are making there relationship Instagram official on this auspicious occasion. She has shared a series of photos in which the duo looks cheerful celebrating the festival together.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru
Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a Diwali album in which she was seen happily posing for the camera, burning firecrackers and playing with her furry friends. In one of the images, she can be seen sitting with Raj. For the occasion, she can be seen looking pretty in a green suit, sporting no-makeup look. Raj, on the other hand, looks handsome in a blue kurta paired with white pyjama.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Filled with gratitude."
Also Read: PM Modi Mourns Death Of Asrani, Calls Him A 'Gifted Entertainer' And ‘Truly Versatile Artist’
Soon after she shared the photos, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Sam with boyfriend". Another wrote, "Forever Cuteeeeiiissssss".
Samantha and Raj have been in the news owing to their alleged romance. They even jetted off to a secret vacation, sparking rumours that they duo is serious about each other. However, the duo has remained tight lipped over their relationship status.
What's on work front for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?
Samantha was last seen in a cameo role in the movie Subham, which also marked her debut as a producer. Next, she will be seen in web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaram. The film is set to go on floors soon. Additionally, she is rumored to be the leading lady in Arasan, a film starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation by the makers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 21 October 2025 at 12:34 IST