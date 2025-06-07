Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Rid Of Tattoo With Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya Connection As Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Gain Pace

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the headlines on Friday night after she posted a video of her new initiative, Nothing to Hide, on her Instagram. However, the buzz wasn’t solely on the initiative, but on a detail linked to her past—her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Fans noticed that the Citadel Honey Bunny actress no longer had the tattoo on her back. She had originally gotten it as a tribute to Ye Maaya Chesave, her debut film with Naga Chaitanya, during their marriage.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove her tattoo with Naga Chaitanya connection 4 years after divorce?

The video shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu walking up to the camera and writing "Nothing to Hide" with a marker before turning and walking away. Eagle eye fans noticed the absence of her YMC tattoo, which once symbolised her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave. One fan exclaimed, "Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed," while another remarked, “I see no tattoo.”

The tattoo held special meaning as Ye Maaya Chesave marked Samantha's first lead role in 2010 and introduced her to Naga Chaitanya, the film's male lead. The two started dating after the film and eventually married in 2017. Many fans fondly regard the film as 'cupid' for their romance.

However, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2020, finalising their divorce in 2021. Fans are now speculating that Samantha removed the tattoo due to her new rumoured relationship with Raj Nidimoru. Others, however, believe she merely concealed it for the brand campaign featured in the video.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed her wrist tattoo

On March 17, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing moments from her night out, podcast preparations, and updates on her health journey. However, fans noticed her faded wrist tattoo and speculated that she might be removing the matching tattoo she once got with her ex-partner, Naga Chaitanya.