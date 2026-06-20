Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnant 7 Months After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru? Viral Video From Maa Inti Bangaaram Sparks Buzz

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sparked speculations about her first pregnancy. The actress, along with her husband Raj Nidimoru, attended the success meet of their film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, held today, June 20. Several videos of the couple from the celebration have gone viral, with fans of the actress speculating that Samantha might be pregnant.

In the clips from the meet, Samantha was seen in a tight-fitted white T-shirt teamed with denim jeans. She left her tresses open and teamed the look with her mangalsutra. Netizens noticed a ‘baby bump’ in the videos and drew the conclusion that the couple might be readying to embrace parenthood. However, it must be noted that neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the news of their pregnancy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's relationship



After months of speculation, Samantha and Raj put an end to all rumours by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2025. The Family Man 2 actress took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures from the traditional event, marking the date "01.12.2025" in her caption, accompanied by white heart emojis. The ceremony appeared to be simple yet deeply personal. In the first image, Raj is seen placing a ring on Samantha's finger as the two stand before Linga Bhairavi. Another picture shows Samantha holding Raj close while proudly displaying her engagement ring. Additional pictures capture the couple performing rituals, taking aarti, and kneeling in front of the deity. This marked the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.



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