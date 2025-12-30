Updated 30 December 2025 at 22:36 IST
Dakota Johnson Dating Much Younger Singer Role Model After Split With Coldplay's Chris Martin Over 'Age Gap'
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin ended their 8-year-long relationship earlier this year due to "age gap". However, the Materialists actress was seen getting cozy with a much younger singer during a recent outing.
Coldplay front man Martin, 48, and actress Dakota Johnson, 36, decided to go their separate ways after an eight-year relationship. The former couple also broke off their engagement as they split. Months after their breakup, Chris and Dakota have already found new romantic partners. Earlier in October, rumours surfaced that Chris has found love in Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Now, new pictures of Dakota with a much younger man have gone viral, hinting at a blossoming, new relationship in her life also.
The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress and Role Model, born Tucker Pillsbury, 24, were seen getting cozy while having dinner with friends, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The outlet reported that Dakota and Role “got very close” over the candlelight dinner.
Sources told TMZ that the Madame Web star was “lying on (Role Model) all cuddled up at the cozy dinner". At one point, Dakota was photographed drinking from her martini glass “as they both leaned forward, engulfed in conversation” with their guests.
About Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's split
In June, reports surfaced that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had broken up for good after nearly eight years together. A source told the US Sun that the Coldplay frontman and the Materialists actress called it quits because of their 12-year age gap and the topic of having children.
Meanwhile, about Chris and Sophie Turner's new romance, US Weekly reported, “They have gone out on a few dates in London. It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them.”
