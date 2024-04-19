Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance performance in Pushpa: The Rise's item number, Oo Antava, has made it difficult for the song to fade from the memory of both fans of the actress as well as a movie. The choreography of the song has been recreated innumerable times over. A more recent impromptu recreation however, appears to have caught the actress' eye.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in awe of young fan dancing to Oo Antava



off-late a video of three little girls, on stage at what appears to be a function, has been going viral on the internet. The video shows the three friends starting their choreography, something that happens to completely be taken over by one of them, identified as Ayra Maryam. She can be seen dancing her heart out as Oo Antava plays in the back. The other two girls in the video eventually recede, letting Arya take center stage.

Sharing the video to her Instagram handle, Samantha simply declared, "Seeing this video, maybe I should’ve done better". However, soon after sharing the video to her stories, the actress deleted it for unknown reasons. Additionally, Samantha is not the only one taken by Arya's performance. Trisha Krishnan took to the comments section of the video, writing, "Toooo good" followed by a laughing and clapping emoticon.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in the news for shutting down trolls



Though Samantha has always assumed a warm demeanour towards her fans - much like the exchange mentioned above, the actress has always harboured a no-tolerance policy when it comes to trolls. For the unversed, the actress has recently launched her own podcast, titled Take 20, which focuses on holistic health and wellness. In a promo shared to her Instagram handle, a troll posed a baseless question implying Samantha cheated on her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

To this Samantha replied, "sorry these practises might not help you.. you might need something strong wish you well". Samantha will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of American spy thriller series, Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan.