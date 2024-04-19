Advertisement

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule's craze is growing as the release date is nearing. Earlier it was reported that the North India Distribution rights of Pushpa 2 have been acquired by Anil Thadani at Rs 200 crore on an advance basis. Now, a new report suggests that the makers have sold the digital rights at a whopping Rs 250 crore. The previous record holder for digital rights was Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, which was sold at Rs 170 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule's digital rights sold to Netflix

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Pushpa 2 have sold the digital rights to Netflix for an earth-shattering base price of Rs 250 crore, which can be extended to Rs 300 crore based on the box office performance. “It’s a record deal for all languages, surpassing the previous best by a margin of approx. Rs 100 crore. Allu Arjun starrer is among the genuinely awaited Pan India films after Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, and all the stakeholders are confident to spike excitement on their respective platforms for the content,” revealed a source.

The source added that the contract is variable based on the film's box office performance. The newer ways of dealing are to set a base price and then hike it as per box office returns. "The base price for the Allu Arjun film is Rs 250 crore, with kickers extending up to Rs 300 crore,” concluded the source.

What do we know about Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Helmed by Sukumar, Allur Arjun will reprise his role as Pushparaj in the upcoming drama. Apart from him Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna would also be reprising their roles. To keep the fans hooked, the makers have been treating them to new teasers every now and then. Pushpa: The Rise, the first film, did Rs 125 crore in Hindi in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing the box office collection, the hopes for the sequel to script the box office records are quite high. The film is slated to release on August 15.