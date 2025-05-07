Samantha Sets The Record Straight On 'Emotional Moment' At Subham Pre-release Event: I Am Forced To Say...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the pre-release event for her debut film as a producer, Subham, in Visakhapatnam on May 4. While photos and videos from the event quickly went viral, one clip got traction due to its emotional pace where Samantha was seen struggling to hold back tears before eventually breaking down. As the video made rounds on social media, fans expressed concern and speculated that the actress might be dealing with personal challenges. Samantha has now addressed the situation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed the speculation about her well-being following viral videos from a recent event.

In a now-expired Instagram story, the Kushi actress said, “Thank you guys for a wonderful evening. Vizag, we are all super thrilled by the response and all the love. We’re really excited about our film releasing on the 9th. I just want to set the record straight on one thing.”

She continued, “I’ve said this before, but I feel the need to say it again—my eyes are extremely sensitive to bright lights, and they water easily, which is why I keep wiping them. There are many posts and articles speculating about my emotional state, but I want to make it clear that it has nothing to do with how I feel emotionally. I am perfectly fine, happy, and excited right now. So please, let’s not start this all over again.”

Her clarification came after a video of her went viral, showing her tearing up while laughing during the event. Concerned fans shared messages of support, with one writing, “She covers her tears by laughing... Sam, we love you.” Another commented, “She has so much pain in her heart. Live your life, Sam; he didn’t deserve you.”

One user shared, “Her journey be it film or life... It is full of hurdles but still she made it”.