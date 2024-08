Published 12:26 IST, August 29th 2024

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram X Review: Nani Is A 'Beast' In Action Packed Thriller, Say Netizens

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, helmed by Vivek Athreya, is being widely hailed by movie buffs on the internet, especially Nani and SJ Suryah's face-off.