Single X Review: Sree Vishnu-Ketika Sharma Starrer Rom-Com Fails To Impress Fans Beyond The First Half

Single is a Telugu rom-com that lands in the theatres today, May 9. Directed by Caarthick Raju, the film stars Sree Vishnu in the main role. Since its release, fans have been flocking to cinema halls for the first day, and first show and many have already shared their reaction to their X handle(formerly Twitter) as well.

Sree Vishnu Single hit or flop?

Cinegoers described Sree Vishnu’s Telugu film Single as a light laughter bucket with a few enjoyable moments. While they found parts of it entertaining, many felt the writing lacked strength in the second half.

One viewer commented, "#Single is a decent comedy that offers some fun moments, but it feels underdeveloped in places, particularly in the second half. Although the plot is simple and straightforward, the first half delivers some good entertainment."

Another wrote, “First Half is filled with LOL moments, non stop witty one-liners, memes hurled at us from us all directions. @sreevishnuoffl and Vennela Kishore are in top form, not a dull moment, you blink and you would miss a comedy scene. Top Notch Entertainment!!”

Another viewer shared, "It’s a good entertainer with witty dialogue and plenty of mindless fun, featuring many of the latest memes. Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore were both excellent, keeping the audience entertained with their impeccable timing."

