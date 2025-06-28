Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi's Candid Moments From Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's Wedding Album

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee got married on June 6 in the presence of their family and close friends in Hyderabad. It was a low-key wedding, attended by all the A-listers of Tollywood, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Prashanth Neel. Now, days later, the photographer has shared unseen photos from the newlyweds' wedding and reception ceremony. The album includes all the candid moments shared between the couple, but what grabbed our attention were Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan's unfiltered moments at the wedding ceremony.

Candid moments steal the limelight in Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding album

The couple's wedding photographer shared a series of unseen photos from the wedding, and they are too adorable to be missed. In one of the photos, Sobhita can be seen helping Akhil to tie the knot of the mangalsutra.



Another is a collage of four, and each has different photos. The first is a monochrome photo of Sobhita and Chaitanya, followed by Akhil hugging Ram Charan as they share a laugh. The third photo is of SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli with Nagarjuna Akkineni. The last photo is of Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha climbing down the stairs in traditional ensembles.

The collage photo is followed by a monochrome photo of Sobhita sharing an adorable moment with her sister-in-law Zainab.



“Intimate, lovely, and full of heart - Akhil and Zainab’s home wedding was a true celebration of love, surrounded by their closest loved ones. We’re grateful to have witnessed the start of their new journey together. Working with them felt just perfect," read the caption.

Akhil Akkineni shares photos from his wedding

On Friday, Akhil shared a series of photos from his wedding to Zainab that show them in their traditional ensembles. "June 6, 2025. My heart felt like sharing a few moments from the best day of my life. (Infinity emoticon)," read the heartfelt caption.