Spirit New Year Tease: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Unveils First Look, Shows Triptii Dimri Helping Bruised Prabhas Light A Cigarette

Spirit First Look Poster: Sandeep Reddy Vanga has treated Prabhas' fans on New Year's Day 2026 by unveiling the first look of the movie. It shows the actor in a never-before-seen avatar, donning long hair and a raw look. The poster is giving Animal vibes, which was a blockbuster hit at the box office upon release.

Spirit's first look unveiled

Vanga took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster that shows wounded Prabhas standing by the window with a whisky glass in his hand, while Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook #spirit @InSpiritMode."

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Director, actor, actress, literally everything Peaked here." Another wrote, "Indian's Biggest Superstar #Prabhas ‘s biggest cult & pan world movie loading." A third user wrote, "What a kickass start to 2026. Vanga just killed it man."

All about Spirit

The movie went on the floors in November 2025. The muhurat ceremony was attended by several big names, including Chiranjeevi. Last year, in October, on Prabhas' birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, revealing Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana as key cast members. Vivek will be seen essaying an antagonist role.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to essay the female lead in the movie. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she walked out of the project, creating a heavy buzz. A few days later, Vanga announced Triptii as a new female lead. This is the first time Vanga and Prabhas have collaborated, while the director has worked with Triptii in Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal.

The movie, which will be available to watch in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, is scheduled to release in 2026.