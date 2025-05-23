Raid 2 Box Office Collection Hit Drastically As Audience Lines Up For Heavily Discounted Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 has become the actor's fifth highest-grossing film, surpassing the biz of Total Dhamaal in its three-week run at the cinema halls. The movie has minted ₹157.64 crore in over three weeks since its release on May 1. However, in its fourth weekend, the collection fell below the ₹1 crore mark. While the box office figures had been declining throughout the third week, the numbers were in the range of ₹80-90 lakh on its 4th Friday (May 23).

It seems like the movie is now facing competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao. The rom-com has received bad reviews from the audience, but the movie is heavily discounted. ₹100 off has been offered on a single ticket of the film, which has slashed down the prices drastically in some cinema halls. In a few movie theatres, BCM is playing at under ₹50, which is shocking to say the least.

Due to the cheap pricing, BCM has become the first choice of moviegoers as Raid 2 got snubbed. The Ajay Devgn starrer was already facing stiff competition from Hollywood releases Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines, and now, Bhool Chuk Maaf has also joined the fray.

Raid 2 released on May 1 | Image: X