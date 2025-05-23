Raid 2 Box Office Collection Hit Drastically As Audience Lines Up For Heavily Discounted Bhool Chuk Maaf

Updated May 23rd 2025, 21:42 IST
Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 has become the actor's fifth highest-grossing film, surpassing the biz of Total Dhamaal in its three-week run at the cinema halls. The movie has minted ₹157.64 crore in over three weeks since its release on May 1. However, in its fourth weekend, the collection fell below the ₹1 crore mark. While the box office figures had been declining throughout the third week, the numbers were in the range of ₹80-90 lakh on its 4th Friday (May 23).
It seems like the movie is now facing competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao. The rom-com has received bad reviews from the audience, but the movie is heavily discounted. ₹100 off has been offered on a single ticket of the film, which has slashed down the prices drastically in some cinema halls. In a few movie theatres, BCM is playing at under ₹50, which is shocking to say the least.
Due to the cheap pricing, BCM has become the first choice of moviegoers as Raid 2 got snubbed. The Ajay Devgn starrer was already facing stiff competition from Hollywood releases Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines, and now, Bhool Chuk Maaf has also joined the fray.
Meanwhile, Raid 2 collected ₹95.75 crore in its first week, followed by ₹40.6 crore in week 2 and ₹20.5 crore in week 3. The declining numbers have suggested that it will soon wrap up its box office run. Raid 2, given its modest budget of under ₹50 crore, is already running in profit. As per an OTT play report, streaming giant Netflix acquired the streaming rights of Raid 2.
Published May 23rd 2025, 21:42 IST