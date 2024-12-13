'Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Allu Arjun Arrest: Everything Being Blamed On A Single...

Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" co-star Rashmika Mandanna on Friday defended the Telugu superstar after he was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the film's screening in Hyderabad, saying an individual should not be singled out for the unfortunate incident.

Arjun was arrested from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station earlier on Friday. He was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

"I can’t believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident," Mandanna, who plays the role Srivalli in "Pushpa 2", said in a post on X.

"However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking," she added.