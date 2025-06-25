SS Rajamouli And His Son Karthikeya Enter The World Of Video Games With A Cameo In Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Here's What We Know

Updated 25 June 2025 at 12:41 IST
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikey are now part of a different world of blockbuster, a video game by popular Japanese creator, Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. It is a PlayStation video game. The duo make cameo appearances as characters named ‘The Adventurer’ and ‘The Adventurer’s Son.’ A clip showcasing their roles has gone viral, with fans nodding to the RRR director as a global icon.
The video game will launch globally on PlayStation 5 on June 26. Ahead of the release, a few users gained early access, in which players spotted Rajamouli and Karthikeya appearing as The Adventurer and The Adventurer’s Son.
Moments after, clips and screenshots of the duo’s appearance have flooded X and Instagram, sparking excitement among gaming and cinema fans.
A viral clip from Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach reveals the renowned director and his son seamlessly blending into the game’s post-apocalyptic world, a move regarded as both symbolic and strategic.
In April, Kojima held a virtual meeting with Rajamouli and Karthikeya. He posted a photo of the interaction on X, which Karthikeya re-shared, commenting, "Beyond excited for this (sic)."
Many reports also suggest that Rajamouli and Kojima have been in discussions since 2022. During the release of RRR, the filmmaker visited Japan and experienced a unique 360-degree setup at Kojima's Studio.
For the uninitiated ones, Hideo Kojima is renowned for creating video games celebrated for their storytelling and stunning visuals. His popular games include Metal Gear, PT, and Snatcher. His upcoming game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, features Hollywood stars Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, and Léa Seydoux.
