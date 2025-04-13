SS Rajamouli Makes His Bias Clear As He Picks His 3 Most Anticipated Movies - Spirit, Peddi, Dragon

Updated April 13th 2025, 19:05 IST
SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a global success and had a sensational run in Japan too. Now, the behind-the-scenes documentary, RRR: Behind and Beyond, is releasing in Japan. Rajamouli recently visited the country to promote it and shared insights about his upcoming films during an interview.
In a promotional interview, Rajamouli shared the upcoming films he is most excited about. He mentioned looking forward to NTR-Prashant Neel’s Dragon, Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi.
While Dragon and Peddi are currently being filmed, Spirit is yet to begin production. These three films are among the most eagerly awaited in Indian cinema.
Rajamouli, meanwhile, is busy working on his next epic project with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB 29, the film has already completed a few schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran play significant roles in this venture, which is produced by KL Narayana and features music by MM Keeravani.
Also Read: Fans Frenzy Erupts As Rajinikanth Arrives In Kerala For Jailer 2 Shoot, Thalaiva Chants Fill The Air | Watch
SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj, is considered one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects. SS Rajamouli aims to collaborate with international studios and filmmakers to showcase the film on a global scale. Discussions are ongoing, with an official announcement expected at the right time. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have agreed to a 40 percent back-end deal with producers D.V.V. Danayya and Narayana K.L.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 13th 2025, 19:05 IST