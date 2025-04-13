SS Rajamouli Makes His Bias Clear As He Picks His 3 Most Anticipated Movies - Spirit, Peddi, Dragon

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a global success and had a sensational run in Japan too. Now, the behind-the-scenes documentary, RRR: Behind and Beyond, is releasing in Japan. Rajamouli recently visited the country to promote it and shared insights about his upcoming films during an interview.

In a promotional interview, Rajamouli shared the upcoming films he is most excited about. He mentioned looking forward to NTR-Prashant Neel’s Dragon, Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi.

While Dragon and Peddi are currently being filmed, Spirit is yet to begin production. These three films are among the most eagerly awaited in Indian cinema.

Rajamouli, meanwhile, is busy working on his next epic project with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB 29, the film has already completed a few schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran play significant roles in this venture, which is produced by KL Narayana and features music by MM Keeravani.

