Fan Frenzy Erupts As Rajinikanth Arrives In Kerala For Jailer 2 Shoot, Thalaiva Chants Fill The Air | Watch

There is immense anticipation building up to Rajinikanth's Jailer sequel. The Superstar began shooting for the project earlier this year and recently arrived in Kochi for another schedule of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Euphoria was on full display as Rajinikanth was in Attappadi, Palakkad district, for the shooting of his upcoming actioner Jailer 2, in which he will reprise the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

In one of the videos, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving in a white car. His team accompanied him. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse. His brief appearance sent fans into a frenzy. Many shouted “Thalaiva!” while whistling and cheering.

As the video progresses, Rajinikanth can also be seen walking towards the crowd, waving and expressing gratitude for their love with folded hands.

Ahead of the commencement of the shooting, actor Ramya Krishnan, who reprises her role as Pandian’s wife Vijaya, also shared an update on social media. Sharing a photo of herself in full costume and look, she wrote, “26 years of Padayappa and 1st day of shooting Jailer 2.”