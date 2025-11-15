Kaantha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Online?

Kaantha OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama released in theatres on November 14. Movie buffs who watched the film are praising the storyline, with many saying Dulquer delivers one of the best performances of his career. On its opening day, Kaantha minted an estimated ₹4.35 crore in India. As the film just begins its success run, fans are already curious about its OTT release. Here’s what is being discussed so far.

When and where to watch Kaantha online?

As per new reports circulating, Netflix has acquired Kaantha's digital rights and will stream the film once its theatrical run ends.

Reports also mention that Netflix promoted its digital release with the message: “Two artists. One feud. A lesson they'll never forget. Kaantha is coming to Netflix.”

However, the streaming giant has not made any official announcement, and the OTT release date has also not been revealed yet.

All about Kaantha

Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and follows the social changes shaping India after independence. The film is dubbed in several languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Selvamani Selvaraj directs the film and co-wrote it with Tamizh Prabha.

