Updated 15 November 2025 at 18:36 IST
Kaantha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Online?
On its opening day, Kaantha minted an estimated ₹4.35 crore in India. As the film just begins its success run, fans are already curious about its OTT release.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Kaantha OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama released in theatres on November 14. Movie buffs who watched the film are praising the storyline, with many saying Dulquer delivers one of the best performances of his career. On its opening day, Kaantha minted an estimated ₹4.35 crore in India. As the film just begins its success run, fans are already curious about its OTT release. Here’s what is being discussed so far.
When and where to watch Kaantha online?
As per new reports circulating, Netflix has acquired Kaantha's digital rights and will stream the film once its theatrical run ends.
Reports also mention that Netflix promoted its digital release with the message: “Two artists. One feud. A lesson they'll never forget. Kaantha is coming to Netflix.”
However, the streaming giant has not made any official announcement, and the OTT release date has also not been revealed yet.
Advertisement
Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna Says 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra Is 'Very Lucky' To Do Akhanda 2 After Bajrangi Bhaijaan
All about Kaantha
Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and follows the social changes shaping India after independence. The film is dubbed in several languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Selvamani Selvaraj directs the film and co-wrote it with Tamizh Prabha.
Advertisement
The romantic crime drama stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani in distinct roles, and shifts into an interrogation thriller in the second half. Running for around 160 minutes, Kaantha features music composed by Jakes Bejoy.
Get Current Updates on Bihar Election 2025 Result Live, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 18:36 IST