SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli Held Puja Ceremony For Magnum Opus? Makers Issue Clarification

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been prepping for their upcoming magnum opus SSMB29 for a year. The buzz around this film has made it a highly anticipated upcoming movie. There were earlier reports of pooja ceremony was being held in Hyderabad. However, as per reports, that’s not the truth and the inside sources have given clarification on this.

Makers dismiss the reports of pooja ceremony being held?

According to a report in Great Andhra, the sources have clarified and said that there was no pooja ceremony for the film SSMB29. Reportedly, the team had conducted a discreet three-day test shoot to finalise technical aspects of the project. These kind of shoots are a standard practice, away from public eye. The filmmakers have no agenda of maintaining secrecy and it was clearly transparency and misunderstanding.

File photo of Mahesh Babu | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, yesterday there were viral videos of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli arriving at the studio went viral which led to speculations of pooja ceremony of the film. The video was shared by artistrybuzz on Instagram in which Mahesh Babu arriving outside Aluminium Factory a few minutes later.

File photo of SS Rajamouli | Source: IMDb

All we know about SSMB29

Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the script and the movie is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle action-adventure film. According to a report by industry tracker Manobala Vijaybalan, the first part of SSMB29 will release in 2027 while the second release in 2029.

File photo of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Source: Instagram