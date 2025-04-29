SSMB29 Photos Leak: Mahesh Babu Sports Curly Hair And Heavy Beard Look As He Resumes Shooting, Fans Call Actor 'Demi God'

Mahesh Babu is seemingly back from his European vacation and has joined the crew on the sets of SSMB29 with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. Several photos from the sets are going viral on X that show the actor sporting a long hair and heavy beard look, not to mention his bulked-up physique. In the images, Mahesh Babu can be seen carefully listening to a man in front of him, sporting a white turban.

Soon after the images went viral, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Banger loading soon." Another wrote, "Lion ready to roar." A third user wrote, "Tollywood Lion is getting ready to hunt the world.

All about SSMB29

A few months ago, the makers wrapped up the Odisha schedule, which also included Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Soon after the scheduled wrap-up, she jetted off to Los Angeles to be with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. Since then, she has been busy wrapping up her prior commitments before kicking off her next schedule of SSMB29.

According to a report in Siasat, the makers are gearing up for a major action sequence featuring 3,000 junior artists. Reports are rife that SS Rajamouli is also getting a hefty paycheck to direct the film. He is reportedly being paid ₹200 crore for the film, which is more than Mahesh Babu. According to Sacnilk, the jungle adventure film is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹1000 crore, which makes it the most expensive Indian film to date. The projected cost of the film is high even compared to Rajamouli's standards.